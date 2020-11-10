South Dakota among States with Fewest Remote Jobs during Pandemic

It's been one of the biggest shifts in the workplace since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March in this country - the number of people who have traded their desks at work for their dining room table or den to do their jobs remotely.

It's especially true in America's biggest states with places like California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and New York now seeing thousands, and in some cases, tens of thousands of employees now working from home in the name of social distancing.

The website Moneypenny has been tracking the trend and they say when it comes to employees opting for a stay-at-home work environment, South Dakota is one of the states least impacted.

They have found just 133 occupations in the Mount Rushmore State that have transitioned to remote status, that's the third least in the nation behind only Wyoming and North Dakota.

STATES WITH THE FEWEST REMOTE JOBS (Moneypenny)

Wyoming – 109 North Dakota - 130 South Dakota - 133 Alaska - 155 Rhode Island - 167 Montana - 168 Hawaii - 170 Vermont - 181 Delaware - 205 Maine - 207

The website doesn't mention South Dakota's lack of COVID-19 restrictions as a contributing factor, but there is little doubt that it plays a role.

Sioux Falls is also near the bottom of remote work opportunities.

Of the 50 places listed by the website, South Dakota's largest city has just 52 remote job opportunities, which is sixth from the bottom.

CITIES WITH THE FEWEST REMOTE JOB OPPORTUNITIES (Moneypenny)

Billings, Montana - 40 Middlebury, Vermont - 42 Cheyenne, Wyoming - 45 Fargo, North Dakota - 50 Charleston, West Virginia - 50 Sioux Falls, South Dakota - 52 Manchester, New Hampshire - 56 Anchorage, Alaska - 67 Wilmington, Delaware - 67 Wichita, Kansas - 73