South Dakota among States Where Food Stamps Get Used Least

The ongoing devastation of COVID-19 has been led to both a medical and economic crisis in this country.

On the financial side, massive pandemic-related unemployment has led to more and more people struggling to put food on the table for their families.

According to Stacker, more than 37 million Americans, including 11 million children are experiencing food insecurity, which means more and more households are turning to food stamps, or as it's officially known, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Using the latest numbers from the USDA and U.S. Census Bureau., as well as food assistance organizations like the Center for American Progress and Feeding America, Stacker ranked the states according to their use of food stamps.

Despite the increased need for assistance, South Dakota remains one of the places where the use of food stamps is low. The Mount Rushmore State is number 12 on the list of states where food stamps are used the least.

STATES WHERE FOOD STAMPS ARE USED LEAST

Wyoming Utah North Dakota New Hampshire Kansas Minnesota Nebraska Indiana Colorado Idaho New Jersey South Dakota

Slightly more than ten percent of South Dakota households (37,849) are enrolled in SNAP, although the state does have the fifth-highest average benefit per household ($267).

Food stamps get used most often in New Mexico, where more than one in four (27.6%) households are enrolled in SNAP (218,674 households).

STATES WHERE FOOD STAMPS ARE USED MOST

New Mexico Rhode Island Washington DC West Virginia Louisiana Oregon New York Nevada Florida Mississippi