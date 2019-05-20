South Dakota Among Most Dangerous States For Memorial Day Driving

If you heading out to join the thousands of folks that will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend you'll want to be extra careful when you're driving. You'll want to especially mindfull if you are driving in South Dakota, North Dakota, or Wyoming.

Asecrelife.com looked at Memorial Day weekend car crash statistices across the united states. Turns out South Dakota ranks amoung the Most Dangerous States for Memorial Day Travel. Here are some of the rankings:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Mississippi
  3. North Dakota
  4. South Dakota
  5. Delaware
  6. South Carolina
  7. Alaska
  8. Idaho
  9. Louisiana
  10. Wyoming

Here are the Safest States For Memorial Day Travel.

  1. Maine
  2. New York
  3. Illinois
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Iowa
  6. New Jersey
  7. Minnesota
  8. Washington
  9. California
  10. Maryland

Sioux Falls weekend weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

