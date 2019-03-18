South Dakota Among Least Innovative States
When you think of South Dakota, do you think innovation? The folks at Wallethub ran the numbers and South Dakota ranks near the bottom of the list of states that are innovative.
Wallethub points out that innovation is a principal driver of U.S. and world economic growth. And that certain states deserve more credit than others for America’s dominance in the tech era saying that these states continue to grow innovation through investments in education, research and business creation, especially in highly specialized industries.
They compared criteria from each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and South Dakota 43rd. Not so good.
Here are the TOP 10 Innovative States:
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- District of Columbia
- Maryland
- Colorado
- California
- Virginia
- Utah
- Delaware
- Oregon
Here are the BOTTOM 10 Innovative States:
42. Nebraska
43. South Dakota
44. Kentucky
45. Hawaii
46. North Dakota
47. Tennessee
48. Iowa
49. West Virginia
50. Louisiana
51. Mississippi