South Dakota Among Least Innovative States

When you think of South Dakota, do you think innovation? The folks at Wallethub ran the numbers and South Dakota ranks near the bottom of the list of states that are innovative.

Wallethub points out that innovation is a principal driver of U.S. and world economic growth. And that certain states deserve more credit than others for America’s dominance in the tech era saying that these states continue to grow innovation through investments in education, research and business creation, especially in highly specialized industries.

They compared criteria from each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and South Dakota 43rd. Not so good.

Here are the TOP 10 Innovative States :

Massachusetts Washington District of Columbia Maryland Colorado California Virginia Utah Delaware Oregon

Here are the BOTTOM 10 Innovative States :

42. Nebraska

43. South Dakota

44. Kentucky

45. Hawaii

46. North Dakota

47. Tennessee

48. Iowa

49. West Virginia

50. Louisiana

51. Mississippi