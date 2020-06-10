South Dakota Among Biggest Beer Drinking States in America

Drinking has become one of our favorite pastimes during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, especially among beer lovers.

And when it comes to hitting the suds, very few states do it bigger than South Dakota.

According to the latest numbers from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the Mount Rushmore State is fifth overall in the nation with 1.37 gallons of beer consumed annually per capita.

VinePair

In fact, this VinePair color-coded maps show a heavy concentration of the biggest beer-drinking states top be grouped toward the middle part of the country with several states up and down the east coast among the places that drink the least amount of beer.

STATES THAT DRINK THE MOST BEER (in gallons) PER CAPITA (NIAAA)

New Hampshire - 1.79 Montana - 1.6 Vermont - 1.53 North Dakota - 1.50 South Dakota - 1.37 Nevada - 1.35 Maine - 1.34 Wisconsin - 1.29 Pennsylvania - 1.29 Hawaii - 1.28

STATES THAT DRINK THE LEAST BEER (in gallons) PER CAPITA (NIAAA)

Utah - 0.58 Maryland - 0.78 New Jersey - 0.80 Connecticut - 0.80 New York - 0.88 Rhode Island - 0.90 Idaho - 0.90 Arkansas - 0.90 Washington - 0.91 Massachusetts - 0.91

Overall, Americans drink about 6.3 billion gallons of beer every year.

So what's your 'go to' beer?