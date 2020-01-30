South Dakota Airman Loses Life in Afghanistan

An airman assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota lost his life earlier this week when the aircraft he was flying in crashed in Afghanistan.

Dakota News Now is reporting the crash occurred on Monday (January 27) in the Ghazni Province.

The airman whose name has not been released was a member of the 37th Bomb Squadron.

According to Dakota News Now, the Bombardier E-11A aircraft the South Dakota airman was flying on is part of four E-11As being used in the theater. The aircraft is operated by the 430th Expeditionary Electronic combat Squadron out of Kandahar.

Colonel David A. Doss, the 28th Bomb Wing commander released a statement saying, “This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the member’s family, friends and co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragedy. Every uniformed and civilian airman assigned to Ellsworth is a valuable member of our team and this airman will be greatly missed by all.”

Two people were killed as a result of the (January 27) aircraft accident. The officer stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base was from Hudson, New Hampshire.

Dakota News Now reports the Department of Defense is still in the process of investigating the crash. However, they have confirmed the accident was not caused by hostile fire.

Source: Dakota News Now