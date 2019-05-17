South Dakota Air National Guard Jet Crashed in California

A South Dakota Air National Guard plane has crashed in Southern California.

The Air Force is investigating after the F-16 crashed into a warehouse in Riverside County as it was trying to land at March Air Reserve Base nearby. The pilot ejected safely from the plane and parachuted to safety.

Twelve people inside the warehouse were treated for injuries but none were thought to be serious.

While the F-16 itself is reported to be from the 114th Fighter Wing at the South Dakota Air National Guard, the pilot was from the 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno, California.

The plane was being used for a training mission for the North American Aerospace Defense Command according to the United States Air Force Reserve.

The F-16 has been in service with the South Dakota Air National Guard since 1991.