The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has picked up three more non-conference games including another home game.

USD will open the season as participants in the first Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on November 28-30. The Coyotes will play #1 South Carolina, #21 Gonzaga, and Oklahoma as part of that event.

Following a few days at the Pentagon, the Coyotes have added a new home game to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. USD will host Lipscomb on Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM. Lipscomb participates in the Atlantic Sun Conference and is based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Two non-conference road games were added to the schedule. The Coyotes will travel to Wichita State on Thursday, December 10. One week later, USD will get back on the bus and head to Peoria, Illinois to take on Bradley on Friday, December 18. Bradley went 22-7 last year.

USD has also advised fans in its official press release that another game or two could be added yet to the non-conference schedule!

Summit League conference play is scheduled to begin on January 2 as the Coyotes host Denver. In addition to Denver, the Coyotes will host Omaha, Oral Roberts, and North Dakota State as part of the conference schedule.