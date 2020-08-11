South Dakota Added to New York’s Quarantine List
A recent spike in South Dakota's COVID-19 numbers has caught the attention of officials in at least one other state in the country.
Tuesday (August 11), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo added travelers from the Mount Rushmore State to the list of 31 states, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which mandates a 14-day quarantine for visitors to the Empire State.
South Dakota's inclusion on the list was triggered by the state testing at a rate higher than 10 positives per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate during that same time frame.
The state's current positive test rate is 68 per 100,000 residents.
Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were also added to New York's list, Tuesday.
STATES/TERRITORIES ON NEW YORK'S QUARANTINE LIST:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Washington were removed from the travel advisory, Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, South Dakota health department officials released the state's latest COVID-19 numbers:
- 50 new cases
- 1,060 active cases (86 fewer)
- 57 current hospitalizations (6 fewer)
- 146 total deaths (no new deaths)
- 9,713 total cases
South Dakota's latest uptick in Coronavirus cases included the highest one-day total of new cases in nearly three months, and the fourth-highest overall, when the state reported 152 positives August 6.
That was the highest total since back-to-back days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 tests, May 8 and 9.
196 positive tests were reported April 14.