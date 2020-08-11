South Dakota Added to New York’s Quarantine List

A recent spike in South Dakota's COVID-19 numbers has caught the attention of officials in at least one other state in the country.

Tuesday (August 11), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo added travelers from the Mount Rushmore State to the list of 31 states, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which mandates a 14-day quarantine for visitors to the Empire State.

South Dakota's inclusion on the list was triggered by the state testing at a rate higher than 10 positives per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate during that same time frame.

The state's current positive test rate is 68 per 100,000 residents.

Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were also added to New York's list, Tuesday.

STATES/TERRITORIES ON NEW YORK'S QUARANTINE LIST:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Washington were removed from the travel advisory, Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, South Dakota health department officials released the state's latest COVID-19 numbers:

50 new cases

1,060 active cases (86 fewer)

57 current hospitalizations (6 fewer)

146 total deaths (no new deaths)

9,713 total cases

South Dakota's latest uptick in Coronavirus cases included the highest one-day total of new cases in nearly three months, and the fourth-highest overall, when the state reported 152 positives August 6.

That was the highest total since back-to-back days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 tests, May 8 and 9.

196 positive tests were reported April 14.