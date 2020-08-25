South Dakota Added to Chicago’s COVID-19 Quarantine List

Two weeks after travelers from South Dakota were added to the list of people no longer welcome in the state of New York without a mandatory 14-day quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the nation's third-largest city has followed suit.

Officials in Chicago have made the Mount Rushmore State the 18th state added to the city's emergency travel order which is requiring travelers visiting or returning to the city from those locations to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady made the announcement Tuesday (August 25), meaning that South Dakota now has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

The mandatory quarantine does not apply to travel in the rest of the state of Illinois.

The latest information on the South Dakota Department of Health's website has the state at 109 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, which is slightly higher than the 15 per 100,000 threshold. That includes 229 new positives, August 21, which is the highest one-day total in South Dakota since May 8.

STATES ON CHICAGO'S COVID-19 QUARANTINE LIST: