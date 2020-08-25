South Dakota 2020 High School Volleyball Preseason Poll

South Dakota's high school volleyball season starts tonight with the O'Gorman Knights entering as the favorite in Class AA.

O'Gorman, coming off a championship appearance in 2019, returns a strong core of talent from last year. The Knights received 10 of the 11 possible first-place votes to take the top spot in the preseason poll. This year appears to be Sioux Falls dominate as Washington, Lincoln, and Roosevelt join O'Gorman in the top-five rankings. Watertown is the only team outside of the Sioux Falls metro area to be ranked.

That trend also continues for Class A. Sioux Falls Christian will be the team to beat again in Class A. The Chargers have won 9 of the last 13 Class A championships, and are set to make another run in 2020.

Much like how Sioux Falls Christian has dominated Class A, Northwestern and Warner have combined to win 8 of the last 10 championships in Class B. Northwestern enters as the top-ranked team in Class B this season, while Warner enters at third. Faulkton Area, runner-up last year, is ranked second.

Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2020 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, final 2019 record, points and final 2019 poll ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (10) 26-5 54 2 S.F. Washington 20-10 35 4 S.F. Lincoln 14-12 32 NR S.F. Roosevelt 22-11 14 5 Watertown (1) 28-2 10 1

RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (12-11) 7; Huron (21-7) 6; R.C. Stevens (24-12) 5; Harrisburg (16-13) 2

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (10) 30-8 54 1 Dakota Valley 33-4 43 3 Winner 27-6 27 5 Madison 25-9 20 NR McCook Central-Mont. 25-5 9 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Miller (1 first place vote, 34-3) 5; St. Thomas More (32-6) 2; R.C. Christian (30-8) 2; Groton (26-10) 2; Hill City (28-4) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (10) 42-0 55 1 Faulkton Area 24-6 39 2 Warner 29-10 33 RV Chester Area 26-8 23 4 Ethan 28-8 8 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Faith (32-5) 5; Burke (33-7) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (24-8) 1