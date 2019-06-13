South Dakota 2019 High School Track and Field All-Americans Announced
The South Dakota High School Cross Country and Track &Field Coaches Association has announced its picks for 2019 Track & Field All-Americans.
Three Sioux Falls athletes and one Sioux Falls coach have been honored by the SDCCTFCA this season. Tyler Hiatt and Andrew Lauer of Lincoln were named boys honorable mentions. Roosevelt's Jasmine Greer was named girls honorable mention. Lincoln's Jim Jarovski was named Coach of the Year. Harrisburg's Erin Kinney was named as an All-American for the year.
Pierre Lear, Jacob Hyde, and Elizabeth Schaeffer were named as the other 2019 Boys and Girls All-Americans.
2019 Track and Field All-Americans
Boys All-Americans:
- Pierre Lear, Watertown
- Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More
Girls All-Americans
- Elizabeth Schaeffer, Rapid City Stevens
- Erin Kinney, Harrisburg
Boys Honorable Mention
- Tyler Hiatt, Sioux Falls Lincoln
- Andrew Lauer of Sioux Falls Lincoln
Girls Honorable Mention
- Jasmine Greer, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River
Circle of Champions Coach of the Year
- Jim Jarovski of Sioux Falls Lincoln