The South Dakota High School Cross Country and Track &Field Coaches Association has announced its picks for 2019 Track & Field All-Americans.

Three Sioux Falls athletes and one Sioux Falls coach have been honored by the SDCCTFCA this season. Tyler Hiatt and Andrew Lauer of Lincoln were named boys honorable mentions. Roosevelt's Jasmine Greer was named girls honorable mention. Lincoln's Jim Jarovski was named Coach of the Year. Harrisburg's Erin Kinney was named as an All-American for the year.

Pierre Lear, Jacob Hyde, and Elizabeth Schaeffer were named as the other 2019 Boys and Girls All-Americans.

2019 Track and Field All-Americans

Boys All-Americans:

Pierre Lear, Watertown

Jacob Hyde, St. Thomas More

Girls All-Americans

Elizabeth Schaeffer, Rapid City Stevens

Erin Kinney, Harrisburg

Boys Honorable Mention

Tyler Hiatt, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Andrew Lauer of Sioux Falls Lincoln

Girls Honorable Mention

Jasmine Greer, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River

Circle of Champions Coach of the Year