South Dakota 2018 Class AA All-State High School Volleyball Team
The South Dakota Class AA All-State Volleyball Team has been announced with a total of six Sioux Falls area players being honored.
This year's first team features two Sioux Falls athletes. Lily Bartling (Washington) and Emma Ronsiek (O'Gorman) have been placed on the first-team for their performance this past season. They join five other players from five other schools. No school had more than one selection on the first-team.
Class AA All-State Volleyball First-Team
- Michaela Jewett - Brookings
- Havyn Heinz - Huron
- Chelsea Brewster - Mitchell
- Elizabeth Schaffer - Rapid City Stevens
- Emma Ronsiek - Sioux Falls O'Gorman
- Lily Bartling - Sioux Falls Washington
- Sophie Tietz - Watertown
Four additional players from Sioux Falls were put on the honorable mention list for this season. O'Gorman and Washington added one more each on that list, while Roosevelt had two players selected. Metro-area school Harrisburg also had an honorable mention.
Honorable Mentions
- Cassidy Gough - Aberdeen Central
- Brooklyn Bollweg - Harrisburg
- Hollee Niehus - Huron
- Phebie Rossi - Rapid City Stevens
- Raegan Reilly - Sioux Falls O'Gorman
- Leah Koltz - Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- Tatum Kooima - Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- Phekran Kong - Sioux Falls Washington