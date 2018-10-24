Thursday will mark the beginning of the Class 11AAA playoffs in South Dakota, and the quarterfinal matchups have been severely one-sided in history.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt will open up the playoffs on Thursday afternoon when they host Aberdeen Central. Roosevelt will face Aberdeen for the first time this season, and for the first time since 2016. Roosevelt is a perfect 12-0 against Aberdeen Central dating back to 2005. The closest game played between the two in that timeframe was back in 2008 when Roosevelt beat Aberdeen by 13 points. Overall, Roosevelt has outscored Aberdeen 506-92 in those 12 games.

Washington will also see a fresh match-up for the first time this season as they host Watertown. The Warriors are 8-1 against the Arrows dating back to 2004, and the two teams last played in 2016. Watertown last beat Washington in 2006 in a 17-14 decision. Washington since that time has won the last eight meetings and has dominated the last six games between the teams only allowing a total of 23 points.

The Brandon Valley Lynx will look to win their sixth in a row over Rapid City Central on Thursday night. The Lynx won the first meeting between the teams this season 47-7 in Rapid City, and now they'll have the chance to host the Cobblers. Rapid City Central last beat Brandon Valley in 2006, but there was about a ten-year stretch in which the two teams didn't play each other (2006-2014 seasons). Since they have been scheduled against each other regularly since 2015, the Lynx have fully controlled the series.

A Sioux Falls clash rounds out the quarterfinal round in Class 11AAA. O'Gorman will look to pick up their third consecutive victory over Lincoln. The Knights are a combined 44-17 against Lincoln according to the official O'Gorman records, and O'Gorman has won 11 of the last 17 games between the two. They last played back on September 14, 2018, with O'Gorman winning 39-7.

Class 11AAA Quarterfinals:

4:00 - (8) Aberdeen Central vs. (1) SF Roosevelt - Howard Wood Field *on ESPN 99.1*

6:00 - (7) SF Lincoln vs. (2) SF O'Gorman - McEneaney Field

6:00 - (6) RC Central vs. (3) Brandon Valley - Brandon Valley High School

7:00 - (5) Watertown vs. (4) SF Washington - Howard Wood Field *on ESPN 99.1*