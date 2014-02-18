According to the most recent figures put out by the Department of Transportation, there are 8,410,255 motorcycles registered in the United States.

To put that number into perspective - out of every 36 people you meet, one of them probably has a motorcycle.

So, what state do you think has the most diehard motorcyclists? Would you believe South Dakota?

South Dakota comes in first with 12 people for every motorcycle. According to the most recent figures, the state had 69,284 motorcycles registered.

Since South Dakota hosts the country's largest motorcycle rally, and has a small population, it's no surprise the state takes the No. 1 spot.

Number two is New Hampshire, with 17 people for every motorcycle. Like South Dakota, New Hampshire also happens to be one of 31 states without a mandatory helmet law.

The state is also home to Laconia Motorcycle Week, which dates back to the early 1900s and is one of the countries oldest rallies.

Coming in at number 3 - Iowa, with 18 people for every motorcycle. Iowa is also home to the Victory and Indian brands, and has the famous Iowa Grand Motorcycle Rally.



Number four on the list is Wisconsin, followed by Wyoming. Coming in last - The District of Columbia.