Friday marked the official start of summer and few things say summer more than lemonade stands! It's a hallmark tradition of American childhood. I feel bad for those kids standing outside by their house all day long looking to make some kind of money for themselves. You might see a lot of kids setting up lemonade stands in Minnesota and North Dakota but in South Dakota...don't even think about it!

According to Delish, making and selling lemonade is actually illegal in most states...35 to be exact. People living in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, or Vermont are in luck. But in any other state? Your kids could be asked to shut down their stand.

Thankfully Country Time is making an effort to make them legal all across the country without needing a permit or license to avoid fines. They're providing "Legal-Ade" to anyone who has children who have tasted said injustice in 2018 or 2019. They'll contribute up to $30,000 worth of "ade" to help families pay off these fines. You'll simply send in a photo of your fine with an explanation of what happened and follow the rest of these instructions.

Source: Delish