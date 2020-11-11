Most NFL fans will be excited that the Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers game on November 22 was flexed to the late afternoon, but here in Sioux Falls, that game will more than likely not be on TV.

When the NFL schedule was released back in April, the Week 11 slate featured the usual bundle of noon games but only one standalone 3:25 PM game. The standalone FOX doubleheader game for the week was the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

After a slow start by both the Vikings and Cowboys and a good start for the Packers and Colts, most assumed that the NFL might make a move and switch the times for both games. Not so fast. The NFL has announced that the Colts and Packers will play at 3:25 PM but the Vikings and Cowboys will remain at the same time. Both games will be on FOX as part of a FOX doubleheader week.

Yes, that means that markets around the country will be subject to having to pick either the Packers game or the Vikings game now in Week 11. If they would have moved MIN/DAL to noon, or kept the IND/GB game at noon, Sioux Falls would have received both games. Now we're down to one or the other.

Since 2010, there has been only one time when the two teams were playing at the same time that the Green Bay Packers have been taken over the Minnesota Vikings on FOX here in Sioux Falls. That occurred during Week 15 of the 2011 season when the 2-11 Vikings hosted New Orleans while the 13-0 Packers battled the 5-8 Chiefs. It hasn't happened since then, and I don't think that will be the case here either (but as they say "never say never.")

Sorry Packers fans. The NFL's flex this time around doesn't help you in this market. But, we have you covered on ESPN 99.1, your radio home for the Packers in Sioux Falls!