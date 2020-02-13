Sorry Cupid, Your Day Isn’t the Most Popular To ‘Pop the Question’

Of all the days of the year, I would have bet a $100 that Valentine's Day, the 'day of love' was the most popular day to get engaged.

According to a recent survey by WeddingWire, it turns out that Christmas Day is the most popular day. Valentine's Day is a close second followed by Christmas Eve, New Year's Day and New Year's Eve.

Now that she said 'yes', it's time to plan that dream wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Hold on, not so fast.

Emory University conducted a study on wedding costs involving 3,000 people who have been married just once and from across income levels. They concluded that the more a couple spends on the wedding, the shorter the marriage will be.

The study found that couples who spend more than $20,000 on a wedding are 3.5 times more likely to divorce than those couples who spend between $5,000 and $10,000.

Right, so keep it simple and don't hire Michael Buble to sing at your reception.

OK, but what about the ring?

The study also showed that if the man spent $2,000 to $4,000 on an engagement ring, the marriage was 1.3 times more likely to end in divorce than if the ring cost $500 to $2,000.

So what does this all mean? If you want a long-lasting and happy marriage, buy a cubic zirconia ring and get married at the Royal Fork.

