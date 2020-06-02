Two O'Gorman students led the way at the Senior Showcase tournament in Pierre on Monday afternoon.

Sophie Jansma and Carly Kunkel tied for the win in Class AA at the first-time event in Pierre. Both shot a +8 on the day and 80 overall. Roosevelt's Sunni Josephson finished third at +10 with Brandon Valley's Tanna Lehfeldt right behind at +12. Watertown's Megan Dockter rounded out the top-five at +13.

The Senior Showcase event took place at the Hillsview Golf Course and gave senior golf players in South Dakota the opportunity to play one final tournament before departing for college or the workforce. In total, 43 golfers from around South Dakota participated in the event split between Class AA, A, and B-girls, along with Class B-boys. All of those classes had its season and state golf tournament canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There was also a tie between two local athletes in Class A. West Central's Lauryn Driscoll and Sioux Falls Christian's Lauren Tims shot a +12 for the day for a share of the title.

Austin Boomsma of James Valley Christian (Class B Boys) finished with the best overall round for the day. Boomsma shot a 74 (+2) and placed eight shots ahead of second.

Here are the top five finishers for each class:

Class AA Girls

T1: Sophie Jansma (+8), O'Gorman T1: Carly Kunkel (+8), O'Gorman Sunni Josephson (+10), Roosevelt Tanna Lehfeldt (+12), Brandon Valley Megan Dockter (+13), Watertown

Class A Girls

T1: Lauryn Driscoll (+12), West Central T1: Lauren Tims (+12), Sioux Falls Christian T3: Mya Maxwell (+14), Madison T3: Alexandria Carr (+14), Vermillion Addy Root (+17), Winner

Class B Girls

Josie Rush (+11), Phillip Abbie Nelson (+15), Newell Sophie Johnson (+20), Estelline/Hendricks Mariah VanZee (+22), Platte/Geddes Katie Reif (+24), McCook Central/Montrose

Class B Boys

Austin Boomsma (+2), James Valley Christian Tryg Aanenson (+10), Freeman Public Luke Urevig (+12), Deburook Area Riley Rankin (+13), Jones County Tee Saul (+15), Crow Creek