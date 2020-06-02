Sophie Jansma, Carly Kunkel Claim Top Spots in Class AA Senior Showcase Tournament
Two O'Gorman students led the way at the Senior Showcase tournament in Pierre on Monday afternoon.
Sophie Jansma and Carly Kunkel tied for the win in Class AA at the first-time event in Pierre. Both shot a +8 on the day and 80 overall. Roosevelt's Sunni Josephson finished third at +10 with Brandon Valley's Tanna Lehfeldt right behind at +12. Watertown's Megan Dockter rounded out the top-five at +13.
The Senior Showcase event took place at the Hillsview Golf Course and gave senior golf players in South Dakota the opportunity to play one final tournament before departing for college or the workforce. In total, 43 golfers from around South Dakota participated in the event split between Class AA, A, and B-girls, along with Class B-boys. All of those classes had its season and state golf tournament canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There was also a tie between two local athletes in Class A. West Central's Lauryn Driscoll and Sioux Falls Christian's Lauren Tims shot a +12 for the day for a share of the title.
Austin Boomsma of James Valley Christian (Class B Boys) finished with the best overall round for the day. Boomsma shot a 74 (+2) and placed eight shots ahead of second.
Here are the top five finishers for each class:
Class AA Girls
- T1: Sophie Jansma (+8), O'Gorman
- T1: Carly Kunkel (+8), O'Gorman
- Sunni Josephson (+10), Roosevelt
- Tanna Lehfeldt (+12), Brandon Valley
- Megan Dockter (+13), Watertown
Class A Girls
- T1: Lauryn Driscoll (+12), West Central
- T1: Lauren Tims (+12), Sioux Falls Christian
- T3: Mya Maxwell (+14), Madison
- T3: Alexandria Carr (+14), Vermillion
- Addy Root (+17), Winner
Class B Girls
- Josie Rush (+11), Phillip
- Abbie Nelson (+15), Newell
- Sophie Johnson (+20), Estelline/Hendricks
- Mariah VanZee (+22), Platte/Geddes
- Katie Reif (+24), McCook Central/Montrose
Class B Boys
- Austin Boomsma (+2), James Valley Christian
- Tryg Aanenson (+10), Freeman Public
- Luke Urevig (+12), Deburook Area
- Riley Rankin (+13), Jones County
- Tee Saul (+15), Crow Creek