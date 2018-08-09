Ben Schwartz Will Voice the Blue Hedgehog in the ‘Sonic’ Movie

When you think of Ben Schwartz , you can’t not think of Jean Ralphio’s sing-songy entrances on Park and Rec . Or Rutabega on BoJack Horseman , or most recently, Dewy Duck on the new DuckTales . He’s got one of those cheery, always-energized voices that makes itself know, so it only seems perfect Schwartz will be the one to bring pop culture’s most beloved (OK, maybe only , but shh) blue hedgehog to life.

Variety reports that Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has finally find the voice of Sonic. The Parks and Rec actor will voice the Sega character in the new live-action/animation hybrid film, but it’s unknown who will suit up in a mo-cap suit for the role. While Jim Carrey was originally rumored to just be voicing villain Dr. Eggman , the actor recently confirmed at TCA that his Eggman will actually be live-action. So perhaps Schwartz will suit up as Sonic as well.

Sonic the Hedgehog also stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter in a non-animated roles. The film comes from director Jeff Fowler, and will be executive produced by Deadpool ‘s Tim Miller. Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters November 15, 2019.