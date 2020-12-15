Sometimes You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman

I don't know about you, but this year is just getting old. The problem is, that the hope for something much better in 2021 is being tempered by the ghosts of the year past. The issues that plagued us in the past 9 months will not evaporate like a morning fog when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.

You can probably guess that optimism is not my strong suit. I've had days where someone uttering the phrase, "Look on the bright side" could have been grounds for a sharp punch in the throat. I truly want to believe better things are coming, I simply don't have any evidence that it is, yet.

So when my BFF of 4 decades, Georgie, called to ask if I wanted to check out her Christmas display, I was more than eager to make the short trip to Harrisburg to see it. Knowing that I would more than likely be met with a cup (or two) of Christmas cheer, a delicious meal, a hug from one of the few people I feel comfortable enough to hug, and- - lots of snowmen!

Georgie has been collecting snowmen forever and she has hundreds of them. Her rules are that you shouldn't have any Christmas lights on until after her birthday at the end of November. Her hubby Mike requested some Christmas cheer this year and she came through in a big way.