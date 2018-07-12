Sometimes Fishing Is More Than Catching Fish

There isn't a fishing season. Oh, there may be certain times you can catch certain fish, but anytime and all the time is fishing season. And we live in a fishing part of the country. Not only flat-out fun, but an important part of the economy.

Walleye, Northern Pike, Perch, Trout. Whatever it might be, whatever part of the area your favorite spot is, it means a lot to the local economy. It means money and it means jobs.

But there's more to fishing than that.

It's been quite a bunch of years ago now. I was just a kid, and he was dad.

Dad loved to fish, I mean loved it! No, he didn't have a boat and he didn't have the latest gadgets and gizmos. It was pretty much rod and reel, bait ( half the fun was finding those night crawlers ), and a tackle box filled with this-and-that.

For us it might be Lake Shetek, Lake Sarah, Current Lake or maybe just a stock dam not far away at all. It didn't matter, not really, 'cause we were fishin', my brother, my dad and me.

A lot of the time it would be Bullheads. I know, I know, not exactly a favorite among most anglers, but when we'd bring home a mess of Bullheads, clean them ( OK, dad would clean them ) and mom would fry them up? Yessir, that was livin'.

But now, all these many years later and with dad and mom gone, I look back and realize it wasn't about rods and reels, tackle boxes and bullheads.

It could just as well have been baseball. Or hunting. Or tennis or a board game. Heck, it might as well have been just a walk down an old dusty gravel road. I guess, on some level, fishing wasn't about fishing at all. At least not the kind of fishing we did, my dad, my brother and me.

I think it was more about... time .

Time and memories. I think that's what those fishing trips were all about.

