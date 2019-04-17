Something is Not Right With Recalled Chewy Chips Ahoy

UPDATE: According to ABC News , "the affected states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin."

Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies are being recalled for a peculiar reason and one we’re not quite sure of yet.

Mondelez Global is warning consumers not to eat any of the 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy! and after receiving reports that some packages contain and “unexpected solidified ingredients“. We're guessing those aren't the chips they're talking about.

While no one is quite certain what that could be in relation to, some reports have also indicated there was an “adverse health effect" according to a statement from the company - although it did not care to elaborate on those.

According to Yahoo News , here’s what to look for:

Packages labeled with the UPC number "0 44000 03223 4" and with the following "Best When Used By Dates," which are located on the top-left side of the package when you lift the tab:

07SEP2019 08SEP2019 14SEP2019 15SEP2019

This recall does not affect any of the other Chips Ahoy! products.

Customers should not eat the products and if you’ve got any questions call 844–366–1171 for more information regarding this recall.