Someone In Northwest Iowa Is A Million Dollars Richer

So close to the Powerball jackpot, yet so far away.

But someone in Iowa will walk away with a life-changing consolation prize of $1 million dollars, minus a few hundred thousand after Uncle Sam gets his cut.

Dakota News Now reports five of the six winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were matched, a prize worth $1 million.

A Brew convenience store in Correctionville, Iowa, about 2 hours southeast of Sioux Falls, sold the winning Powerball ticket.

A $1000 bonus check is coming from the Iowa Lottery to the store that sold the winning ticket.

Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. The jackpot jumps to $90 million for Wednesday's drawing.

