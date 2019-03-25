Someone Burns Swastika into Tuthill Park Parking Lot

One of the parking lots in a popular Sioux Falls park was defaced over the weekend with a symbol commonly used in a hate crime.

KSFY TV is reporting that someone, or possibly a group of people burned a swastika and a phallic symbol in the upper parking lot of Tuthill Park just before 9:00 PM on Saturday night, (March 23).

Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Jon Thum told KSFY TV, witnesses saw a group of teenagers in the park and shortly after saw fire. Once police arrived on scene, they found the swastika and a phallic symbol burned into the concrete.

KSFY also spoke with neighbors in the Tuthill Park area, they were shocked, disheartened, and disgraced to hear, that someone would try to create such a permanent, and hateful symbol in the neighborhood. They also wanted to convey the message to the person, or people, responsible that this level of hate and non-acceptance will not be tolerated.

According to KSFY, at this time Sioux Falls Police believe Saturday night's incident of vandalism is more than likely a teenage prank instead of a hate crime.

Source: KSFY TV