Some Sweet Rides at the Quoin Bank Classic Car Show

Despite the warm temperatures, car enthusiasts came out in droves to check out some sweet rides at the 7th Annual Quoin Bank Classic Car Show on Wednesday night. There were free burgers and dogs, ice waters, and a few adult beverages on ice.

The event benefitted the Sioux Falls Chapter of Hands and Voices, a non-profit, parent-driven organization dedicated to supporting families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Too Drunk to Fish provided live music and they were a perfect match for the theme of the night. Covers of Buffett always sound great on summer nights. Nice job, Scott and Dave!

Get our free mobile app

The Great Plains Street Rodders showed up with some classic cars and trucks and were crowd favorites. The Great Plains Street Rodders are an active social group of men and women who enjoy all kinds of cars, cruising, eating and having fun.

Enjoy a few pics from the event. We can't wait for the 8th annual - and perhaps some cooler temps.

The last picture features a clown by a 1999 JEEP. There is a story here. A great story. I can't share yet but stay tuned!