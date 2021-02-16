Some Power Outages Being Reported In South Dakota

Folks in the midwest have been asked to conserve power usage during this extremely cold weather. Rolling Blackouts can be expected in parts of South Dakota.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson tweeted Tuesday morning that,

“South Dakota avoided any forced electricity outages yesterday. States to the South were not as fortunate. Conditions on the grid this morning remain very tight. Once again I ask South Dakotans to do everything possible to reduce their electricity consumption today. Thank you!”

Rolling Blackouts and power outages are posing challenges for people all over the U.S. According to the interactive map at Poweroutage.us some states are experiencing more outages than others.

South Dakota = 10,790

Minnesota = 1,262

Iowa = 5685

Nebraska = 57,611

North Dakota = 5,719

We are doing much better in South Dakota than the residents of Texas where they are reporting over 4 million people without power.

During this extreme cold, you are asked to please conserve your electric and gas consumption by doing things around your home like not washing or drying clothes, turning off unnecessary electronics, and turning your thermostat down to +68.

It appears that we only need to tolerate the frigid weather a bit longer. The forecast from the National Weather Service includes a warmup for the Sioux Falls Tri-State.

Today: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Wind chill values as low as -33. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A chance of flurries between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -18. South southeast wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of flurries after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 10. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 20.