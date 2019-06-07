Some Legends For Kids Camps Close Registration

Over the years, the FREE Legends for Kids camps in Sioux Falls have grown and grown and grown because of the tremendous generosity of the Legends For Kids Foundation.

Up until a couple of years ago, registration wasn't needed and walk ups were just fine.

That changed over the last couple of years with the sure volume of participants and registration was encouraged so that they could plan for the number of campers, lunches and t-shirts.

Fast forward to this year with the camps right around the corner and the Legends for Kids camps have had to close registration for some of their camps because they are now full.

Those camps include:

Baseball/Softball

Basketball

Football

Golf

Gymnastics

Soccer

That decision is being made to make sure the clinic particpants have a safe and enjoyable experience.

However, online registration will remain open for the following free events until 5 PM on Tuesday.

Cheer

Free Lunch

Hockey

Martial Arts

Volleyball

Wrestling

A decision will be made at that time about walk up registration for those events.

You can visit the Legends for Kids website to sign up for the camps listed above that are still taking registrations.