Some Catholic Churches Resume Public Masses in SD

Catholic churches are reopening for in-person mass in South Dakota for the first time in two months.

Like any entity that is reopening, there will be noticeable changes.

Rev Charles Cimpl of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls told Dakota News Now that there are no prayer books or missals in the pews. The church is using materials that can be thrown away. Cimpl adds that lyrics from music will be put up on the large screens.

Every other pew has been blocked off to help with social distancing and the church is sanitizing the building after each service.

Rev Tom Anderson of St. Benard's Catholic Church in Redfield told Dakota News Now that people who come to mass should bring their own hand sanitizer to purify their hands.

"There will be no handshaking and people won't be able to dip their hands in holy water as they come in as is normal,” said Anderson.

Social distancing will be practiced when it comes to communion with parishioners remaining six feet apart as they approach.

“I'll take off my outer garment, put on a mask, hand sanitizer before I distribute communion,” Anderson said.

Pastors wish to remind people that they shouldn't rush back to church if they don't feel well. Masses will continue to be recorded for those who can't make it in person.

Not all Catholic churches in South Dakota are reopening at the same time. Individual pastors will make the call when they feel it is safe to reopen.