Some Brookings Facilities Reopen With Safety Measures

Could this be progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic? It's at least a positive step in that direction.

Officials with the city of Brookings have announced that they are planning to reopen some city-owned facilities that had previously been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dakota News Now reports that the Brookings Municipal Liquor Store, Edgebrook Golf Course, and the Brookings Regional Landfill have all developed processes to make services available to the public while implementing practices to lower COVID-19 exposure risk.

The city-owned liquor store reopened on Monday. A special check out system with plexiglass doors will help with social distancing.

The Edgebrook Golf Course will be opening this week, weather permitting. Safety protocols developed by the U.S. Golf Association will be followed.

Check-in and pay at a walk-up window on the south side of the clubhouse. The clubhouse restroom will be open, but no eating or drinking will be allowed in the building. Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting facilities and equipment regularly.

Tee times will be staggered to spread out groups of golfers, which will be limited to four players per group.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Brookings Regional Landfill is open to the public for free dumping. To use the landfill, vehicles must stop on the scale to weigh in but customers should not enter the office area. A new intercom system is in the works, but in the meantime, the staff is available by phone at 693-3667.

For more, visit the City of Brookings website.

