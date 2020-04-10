Let me guess you're probably a little bummed out that there's nothing fun to do over the Easter weekend thanks to the coronavirus?

You can't really travel to see extended family. You're not able to attend an Easter church service in person. There's only virtual Easter egg hunts for the kids to take part in, and probably one of the most disappointing things, as far as I'm concerned, there's not a single dine-in Easter brunch buffet going on at any Sioux Falls restaurant.

What! No chocolate fountain! No big as your plate caramel rolls. I might actually end up losing weight this Easter. Oh, the humanity.

Easter 2020 is definitely shaping up to be an Easter weekend, like no other.

Now that social distancing is keeping everyone from being able to hang out with extended family and friends this weekend, a company called BookYourBillboard, has come up with something that is both fun and safe for families to do, over the holiday weekend.

A social distancing billboard scavenger hunt.

Dakota News Now is reporting, BookYourBillboard is hosting the social distancing scavenger hunt this Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 5:00 PM on select billboards throughout the Sioux Empire.

Here's how it works, families can safely hop around town in their cars searching for various billboards that have rabbit ears on them.

According to Dakota News Now, each board that does holds a different piece of the puzzle, and once all pieces are collected and solved the first one done can collect a prize being offered.

Every person participating in the scavenger hunt is also able to pick up a free cone at any of the participating Dairy Queens in the area.

Dakota News Now reports that Fourteen Foods and their respective DQs are participating with Sioux Falls Billboards to make the social distancing scavenger hunt happen.

Take a look at the scavenger map, contest rules, and complete details here.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app