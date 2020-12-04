Snowflake Festival at the Washington Pavilion This Weekend

This holiday happening is another in the Sioux Falls Alive series of family-friendly events going on at the Washington Pavilion. The Snowflake Festival is happening on Saturday, December 5, from 11 AM to 4 PM, and all activities in the Pavilion First Floor Lobby are free! Masks are required for all activities.

The Pavilion's mascot Radley Rex will be joining the fun again, plus you can meet, greet and take photos of the Ice Queen and Ice Princess.

Of course, Santa will be part of the festivities from noon to 3 PM. Children can meet Santa, tell him their Christmas wish lists, and have a photo taken with him. Kids can also visit Santa's Workshop and write him a letter.

There will be make-and-take craft projects like cutting your own snowflakes, making saltwater color snowflakes, learning about snowflake symmetry, and more!

Vendor booths with art, beauty, wellness products and more, will be located in both the first and second-floor lobbies, so you can do a bit of holiday shopping. When tummies start rumbling, you can purchase tasty fall treats and beverages.

More fun and activities can be found in the Pavilion's other museums, for an admission fee (unless you're a member, in which case- - it's free!) and children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Two of those expanded activities are in Jack's Imagination Lab of the Kirby Science Discovery Center. You can make your own snow crystals and watch erupting snow.

They will be showing the wonderful Christmas movie, The Polar Express in the Wells Fargo Cinedome and you can get tickets online ($6 or $5 for members).

The Pavilion is following COVID-19 safety protocols, so you will be expected to wear a mask, wash your hands, and socially distance, for the safety of you, your family, and others.

For more information see the Washington Pavilion Snowflake Festival online or call 605-367-6000.