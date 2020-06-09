Snow Storms and Thunderstorms in June

Forecasters have been predicting heavy rain, strong winds, and hail coming out of the latest heatwave that has passed through South Dakota. And just as unpredictable as spring and early summer weather can be, there is a snowstorm being tracked.

Parts of southeastern Wyoming have seen six inches of snow around the Cheyenne and Laramie area. And between the two cities, Interstate 80 has been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, closer to Sioux Falls we are expecting heavy rain as the same system is moving north bringing high winds and possible hail. Sioux Falls could see up to two inches of rain. Earlier Tuesday morning the city of Mitchell woke up to downed trees and flooding.

Dakota News Now is reporting that there was a threat for 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail in Davison, Hanson, McCook and Miner counties.