Snow Storm: Green Grass vs 12″ of Snow in the Black Hills

No fooling, another late winter storm is expected to impact western South Dakota through Thursday night. And Sioux Falls just may see some of that but only less than an inch.

Forecasters expect rain will change to snow by Wednesday evening. The storm system is also expected to include strong winds. The sun returns Friday with temperatures climbing above freezing.

Much of the state will be under a Winter Weather Advisory while the Rapid City, Spearfish, Custer area will have a Winter Storm Warning in place.

According to Dakota News Now First Alert Weather, travel is expected to be pretty rough especially in western to central parts of South Dakota throughout the day on Thursday.

Enjoy a ride or walk on the bike trail today as we close in on 70 degrees for a high.

