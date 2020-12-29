SNOW ALERT* Issued For City Of Sioux Falls

A *SNOW ALERT* has been issued for the city of Sioux Falls. Here's what you need to know.

The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin tonight, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2:

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Ticketing and Towing: Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after the streets have been cleared.

City Of Sioux Falls

General snow removal information is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.