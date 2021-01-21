SnoCross Championships Coming to Deadwood and Sioux Falls

The SnoCross Nationals are coming to South Dakota. And not just Deadwood, but Sioux Falls has just secured the most exciting weekend you'll see this winter.

The greatest show on snow returns to Deadwood, SD., January 29-30, 2021 as the ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross Series hits the Black Hills for the ninth annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown.

According to Deadwood's website, more than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers will descend on the historic town’s Deadwood Event Center (Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds) for a weekend of high-flying, high-speed, high-octane snowmobile racing. Pros like Logan Christian, Robbie Malinoski, Jennifer Pare, and Tim Tremblay are on the roster.

And a surprise twist happened that Snocross fans will love: It's coming to the WH Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on February 19 and 20, 2021, the Amsoil Championship Snocross website has confirmed. Apparently, a source close to the event revealed it was heading to New York for this leg of the tour but COVID-19 regulations put a halt to that event. Instead, it will come to Sioux Falls, bringing the energy, excitement, and high-octane fun along for the ride. Tickets will be available soon so bookmark this page. You won't want to miss this.

I had the chance to go to Deadwood in January of 2019 and the weather truly made it spectacular. Temperatures in the 20's and extremely heavy snow added to the fun. You can see the intense but beautiful snow in the camera shot for this article. Visibility was very limited that at times during both days and snowmobiles were coming out of nowhere.

All weekend long the entire town of Deadwood seemed lit up with the vibrant colors of racers attire and fans. Many came from all over the upper Midwest and Canada in hopes of sharing the podium and grabbing some prize money.

It's going to be fun to see that same excitement come to Sioux Falls in February.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app