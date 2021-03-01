‘SNL’ Creates Joke About S.D. Senator John Thune

When it comes to politics or anything controversial, Saturday Night Live never backs away from these topics. In fact, the hit late-night comedy show thrives on them. Poking fun at political leaders specifically is the show’s specialty.

This past Saturday night during the "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackled the U.S. House's early morning passage of the new COVID-19 relief package. A major element included in the new package is an increase in minimum wage to $15 per hour throughout the country, however the minimum wage provision is expected to face strong opposition by Republicans in the Senate. SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che made it a point to mention two Republican Senators who are opposed to increasing the minimum wage in the new COVID relief package: Lindsey Graham and South Dakota's own John Thune.

The New York Times documented the exact verbiage from SNL's Michael Che on the show when he mentions Senator Thune:

Senator John Thune said he opposed the $15 minimum wage because he used to get by on six bucks an hour as a young man. But that was like 40 years ago when rent was, like, a dollar and everybody had one porno tape. See this is why Democrats never get stuff done. You keep leaving it to a vote and taking no for an answer. When Republicans lose a vote, they storm the Capitol. Why can’t y’all get that mad? Say what you want about a guy in a Viking helmet taking a dump in Nancy Pelosi’s desk, but he will not be ignored.

It's no secret that political figures from South Dakota have been receiving a lot of media attention within the last year. Some of the media spotlights can be considered "unwanted attention." At least Saturday Night Live tries to add some levity to these otherwise political tenuous situations. After all, everyone needs a good laugh now and again.

The way I see it, if you're even included in this legendary show or any late-night talk show, you've truly made it. It's a strange accomplishment to achieve, but it creates good memories and a lot of laughs in the end.