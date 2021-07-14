Smokin’ In Sioux Falls; A Car Fire And Stolen Cigarettes

A small explosion heard in a northeast Sioux Falls neighborhood turned out to be from a car. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a house just north of Rice Street to put out an engine fire on a Dodge Neon. The fire melted the dashboard and destroyed the front of the car.

Dakota News Now reports the fire started around 2:30 on Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries but the car is totaled. No other damage was reported.

In a separate case earlier on Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Police were called to a business on West 12th Street a few blocks west of I-29 to investigate a burglary.

According to Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1:20 am, two men, broke into the store and stole a large number of cigarettes with an estimated value of around $6,000.

Police have recovered security footage from the store. They hope the footage will identify the suspects. Police have not released any other details on this case.