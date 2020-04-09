Smithfield Foods, 80 Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The mayor of Sioux Falls says several Sioux Falls businesses, including Smithfield Foods, are working with the South Dakota Department of Health to slow the spread of COVID-19.

South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday that over 80 employees at Smithfield Foods have been diagnosed with the disease.

In a briefing Wednesday, Mayor Paul TenHaken said the state Department of Health has identified several COVID-19 "hot spots" in Minnehaha County.

United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing employees at the plant, said that the number of people who have tested positive is higher at more than 120.

The plant, which employees about 2,800 people, has emerged as a hot spot of infections in the state, with almost one in four people who have tested positive in South Dakota working at the plant.

