Smile, Say Cheese, And Head To Dimock Saturday June 8!

They're the oldest Artisan Cheese Maker in South Dakota and they'll be storehosting the Dimock Fun Day/Cheese Fest on Saturday, June 8.

The fun gets underway at Dimock Cheese at 12:00 Noon at their new store on Highway 37 in Dimock. Food, games, good old fashioned pure fun, and of course...cheese!

Stop in for, well, cheese of course, but so much more. Delmont sausage, Kaylor Chislic, Pietz's Kuchen, SDSU Ice Cream and New Elm Smoked Chickens. And there's a lot more, too!

They've been making quality cheese since 1931 and they know how to host a party! And yes, they make their quality cheese by hand, the old fashioned way. And that's one of the reasons it's the best!

See you on Saturday in Dimock. Smile and say cheese!