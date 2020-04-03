Small Towns in Nebraska Adusting to COVID-19 World

Everything everywhere has changed and seemingly overnight. Coronavirus or COVID-19 has modified how and what we do in so many ways.

When this trek started, I wondered to myself how things would or wouldn't change in rural American. Turns out they are being affected the same way we are. I just heard from Corey Finnigan of Gross, Nebraska, population 2. He said;

We are in a directed health measure here in Gross. Haven't had any cases of COVID locally, but in the southern parts of our health district, they have. They're shutting down the state of Nebraska by districts.

Corey and family are known for their tiny little bar that's talked about around the region, the Nebrask-Inn. He said,

The Nebrask Inn in Gross will be cooking fish and ribs on Fridays. We are offering both curbside pickup in Gross and in-town delivery to Spencer, Butte, Bristow and Lynch Nebraska as well as Wagner, SD. Wagner deliveries can be picked up at Casey's parking lot at 6:00. Home deliveries to Nebraska towns will be made between 6:30 and 7:00. Call the Nebrask Inn, 402-583-9922, by noon on Friday to place your orders for delivery. Curbside orders can be placed anytime Friday. Just let us know what time you will be there for pickup. Doing what we can to keep everyone happy, safe and healthy.

