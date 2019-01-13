Small Plane Crashes Sunday Afternoon in McCook County

UPDATE: More information is now available on the small engine plane that crashed in McCook County on Sunday afternoon. KSFY TV is now reporting that one man has died as a result of the crash.

Brad Stiefvater the McCook County Emergency Manager told KSFY , the man flying the plane was having health issues during the flight and was having difficulties flying the aircraft because of it. Air traffic control was attempting to help the man land the plane while he was experiencing the health related issues.

According to KSFY , air traffic controllers ended up losing contact with the pilot after ten minutes just before the plane crashed west of Canistota.

KSFY reports the National Transportation Safety Board plans to head to the scene of the accident to collect further information regarding the crash.

#####

It appears another small engine aircraft has crashed in South Dakota.

KSFY TV is reporting that the crash took place just after 2:30 PM on Sunday, (January 13) in the area of 263rd Street and 440th Avenue in McCook County.

As of right now, details on the crash are extremely limited. However, we do know that McCook County authorities were called to the scene of a plane crash shortly after 2:30. At this time it is not known how many passengers were on board the aircraft, or what condition they might be in.

KSFY TV tried to reach out to the McCook County Sheriff's Office and the Office of Emergency Management, and they had no comment on the situation at this time.

We will have more information regarding this developing story as it becomes available.

Source: KSFY TV