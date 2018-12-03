Small House Fire Breaks out in Western Sioux Falls Monday Morning

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue spent a few minutes of the overnight hours on Monday, (December 3) battling a small house fire in the western part of Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting a fire broke out around 2:00 AM on Monday in a home on the 1000 block of South Newport Place.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tells KSFY the fire appears to have started in the upstairs bathroom of the home. Crews were able to contain the blaze in roughly ten minutes, and no one was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

One occupant inside the house was checked out by a Paramedics Plus crew for smoke inhalation.

The fire did cause smoke damage to rooms throughout the second story of the home according to KSFY .

Once again, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents to make sure you have functioning smoke detectors throughout your home in the event of a fire.

The cause of Monday mornings blaze is still under investigation.

Source : KSFY TV