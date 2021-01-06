Sloppy Roads Around Sioux Falls With Snowfall

JD Collins via Sprint Sioux Falls

I'm sure you have to do little more than look out the window today to see that we are picking up a little snow in Sioux Falls. The morning commute was tricky in a few places but most people were able to make it to work and school this morning.

Earlier today there was a report of a truck jackknifed on Highway 12 near Summit but that was before sunrise.

Snow started falling in Sioux Falls with a brief burst around 9:00 AM. For now, it's tapered off, and left things, well, sloppy. The National Weather Service is saying we could get a shot of rain, that will come around 4:00 PM as you get ready to head home today.

Just a reminder to add a little time today if you're headed out to lunch or for your ride home this afternoon. Wipe your car or pickup off before you take off and drive safe.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top