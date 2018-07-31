Skyforce to Get Big Dose of Yante Maten This Season

The NBA training camps and preseason are growing ever closer. The Miami Heat added a player to their roster that will likely get some reps in Sioux Falls.

Yante Maten earned status with the Heat by virtue of a 2-way contract which means a maximum of 45 days with Miami and the rest to be spent with the Sioux Falls Skyforce . Teams can have up to two of these types of players in the fold, the other being Duncan Robinson who signed a similar agreement earlier in July.

At the University of Georgia during his four-year career, Maten put together a pretty impressive stat line. Over 1,800 points, nearly 900 rebounds, 129 assists and 199 blocks. Maten also becomes the third Georgia Bulldog to be named SEC Player of the Year, the others being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dominique Wilkins. Maten was chosen by the writers, meanwhile, the coaches selected power forward Grant Williams who completed his sophomore year at Tennessee.

In Summer League during the course of seven games (1 start) with Miami, Maten scored almost 11 points with 5.5 rebounds on 45 percent shooting during 17.6 minutes of action per game. This performance comes on the heels of the Michigan native not being selected during the NBA Draft, but continuing to take advantage of every opportunity placed in his path. One of those showcases being the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament which allows the less heralded seniors a time in the spotlight, posting similar numbers to what Maten did in Summer League.

After going with the guards last season with 2-way contracts into the preseason last year, Miami opts for more length with their selections going into the 2018-19 season. In turn, the Sioux Falls Skyforce will be the incubation center for forwards Robinson and Maten.

See Also: