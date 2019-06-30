Skating On Ice in the Middle of the Summer

Over the years I have seen some crazy things done in the summer heat.

From watching a ice cream sandwich from Wal Mart not melt to a egg cooking on the sidewalk, the amazing things people come up with on Youtube never cease to amaze me.

So what's the latest summer stunt to have my attention?

Folks skating on sheets of indestructible ice in the middle of the summer.

My favorite part is when they "skate" across the Missouri state line and the fact that they have a sense of satisfaction as if they just found American with Christopher Columbus.