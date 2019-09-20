Skating at the Premier Center for Disaster Relief

If you've always wanted to ice skate on the same sheet as the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team then today (Friday) is your chance to lace 'em up.

In conjunction with their 5th anniversary, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will have a free public open house. It includes ice skating, door prizes, tours, and entertainment. Skating will cost you $5.00 with all proceeds donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help those affected by tornados and floods. No worries if you don't have blades, a limited number of sizes, can be rented.

The PREMIER Center open house will run from 5:00 Pm to 9:00 PM.

A couple of other notes that Rick Huffman provided to us: the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has hosted nearly 600 public events during its first five years and was nominated as the Best New Concert Venue in the world by Pollstar Magazine in 2014. It has reached No. 44 among the busiest venues in the country, and No. 88 in the world.