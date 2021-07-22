Six Things to Keep You Safe During This Week’s Heat
If you like the heat then the next several days will be Christmas in July for you as we will once again have temperatures in the upper 90's and possible triple digits for some areas.
Go ahead, sweat all you want. But enjoy the tropicalness the smart way by staying safe if you, your family, and your pets will be outside for extended periods of time.
For me, I follow the 5-S of Sun Safety - Slip, Slop, Slap, Slide & Shade.
- Slip-on a shirt
- Slop on the sunscreen SPF 30 or higher
- Slap on big-brimmed hat
- Slid on the cool sunglasses
- Shade as much and often as you can
Now with those safety guidelines, the National Weather Service gives us another view with these six:
- Limit the time of your outdoor activities
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid alcohol
- Wear light clothing
- Wear sunscreen
- Never leave a child or pet in a closed car
