Six Things to Keep You Safe During This Week’s Heat

If you like the heat then the next several days will be Christmas in July for you as we will once again have temperatures in the upper 90's and possible triple digits for some areas.

Go ahead, sweat all you want. But enjoy the tropicalness the smart way by staying safe if you, your family, and your pets will be outside for extended periods of time.

For me, I follow the 5-S of Sun Safety - Slip, Slop, Slap, Slide & Shade.

Slip-on a shirt

Slop on the sunscreen SPF 30 or higher

Slap on big-brimmed hat

Slid on the cool sunglasses

Shade as much and often as you can

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service/Canva

Now with those safety guidelines, the National Weather Service gives us another view with these six:

Limit the time of your outdoor activities

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol

Wear light clothing

Wear sunscreen

Never leave a child or pet in a closed car