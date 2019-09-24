Six People Dead, Six Different Crashes

The week of September 15 was a deadly few days in South Dakota with six fatal crashes on South Dakota roads.

There were three individuals who died east of Woonsocket, two people died near Aberdeen in separate accidents and one fatality was reported later that week outside of Edgemont.

All of the crashes are unrelated. And the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (SDDPS) is urging people to be careful on the state’s roads.

The director of the state Office of Highway Safety Lee Axdahl says the crashes ranged from single-vehicle rollovers to multiple-vehicle crashes.

“The early part of September has not been kind so far with at least 10 recorded motor vehicle fatalities, which is double the amount of fatalities for the same month last year, “said Axdahl.