Six NFL Head Coaches Lose Their Jobs as Season Ends

Add six new head coaching vacancies to the list of openings across the NFL as the Broncos, Bengals, Dolphins, Jets, Buccaneers and Cardinals all parted ways with their head coaches.

The surprising moves to some came with Adam Gase, Vance Joseph and Steve Wilks being let go by their respective organizations.

With Gase the surprise came in the fact that he had dealt with a rash of injuries and it seemed like ownership was in favor of keeping him for one more year.

As far as Joseph, he was only two years into his tenure as Broncos head coach while Wilks had only completed year one as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The non surprising moves came with Todd Bowles, Dirk Koetter and Marvin Lewis being let go.

Marvin Lewis had been on the hot seat for years and it was about time the Bengals moved on.

Koetter and Bowles simply underperformed and it was time the organization moved in a new direction.

In addition to these six openings, the Browns and Packers had already made mid season moves to fire their head coaches, which leaves eight jobs open on Monday.

So who will be next in line in each of these NFL markets?

Time will tell, but knowing how the NFL works, it will be a mix of retreads, young coordinators and maybe even a college head coach or two.

One thing is for sure, the NFL is a arms race so the assumption is teams will move fast to secure their next head coach, hoping they find a game changer to lead them into the future.